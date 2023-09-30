Disney's Wish Just Hit A Major Milestone Not Seen Since Frozen 2
Walt Disney Animation and the directing duo of Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn have come together to create the musical fantasy film "Wish." The story follows a young girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose), who makes a wish upon a star to save the Kingdom of Rosas from King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who she suspects is up to no good. The feature brings with it the usual Disney animated hallmarks, such as a vibrant art style and talking animal sidekick, though the performance of its trailer online has been anything but typical.
The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the full magical "Wish" trailer is doing remarkable numbers. According to Disney, the clip has reached approximately 66.5 million views across all online platforms, becoming the most-viewed Disney trailer of all time on TikTok and leaving the film's April teaser in the dust by a large margin. Thus, the "Wish" trailer is the highest-performing trailer the studio has released since 2019, when the first one for "Frozen 2" arrived online. According to Disney, in the first 24 hours alone, that trailer had around a staggering 116.4 million views (via Forbes).
As if the strong viewership wasn't enough to indicate that excitement is high for "Wish," just take a look at what folks online think of it ahead of its premiere.
The Wish trailer's high viewership is accompanied by countless supportive comments
As "Wish" approaches its theatrical debut, potential moviegoers have curiously checked out the film's trailer. If the comments on YouTube are to be believed, most can't wait to see what the feature has in store.
A quick glance at the comments section reveals that one of the most talked-about aspects of "Wish" is its animation style. Commenter @bluegoose7832 described it as existing between 2D and 3D animation, and fans can't get enough of it. Numerous users, such as @ericleecoronado6516, have even gone as far as claiming that "Wish" is a return to the old days of Disney animation, with a unique aesthetic, a fairytale-like story centered on a princess, and bombastic musical numbers. @SB-mg3ho even expects it to be their most anticipated film of the entire year.
"It looks ORIGINAL, for once, and it's nice to see something that's not a live-action remake of a perfectly good animated film that doesn't need to be remade, or a spin-off, prequel or sequel of an existing film," wrote @JoMarieM, critiquing Disney's fascination with dedicating time to non-original efforts as of late. @BinhLe-mj1hk just hopes Disney gives "Wish" a proper marketing push so it has a chance at success. While that would likely help the feature in the long run, given the incredible numbers the trailer has put up, it seems to be doing just fine.
"Wish" premieres on November 22.