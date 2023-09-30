Disney's Wish Just Hit A Major Milestone Not Seen Since Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation and the directing duo of Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn have come together to create the musical fantasy film "Wish." The story follows a young girl named Asha (Ariana DeBose), who makes a wish upon a star to save the Kingdom of Rosas from King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who she suspects is up to no good. The feature brings with it the usual Disney animated hallmarks, such as a vibrant art style and talking animal sidekick, though the performance of its trailer online has been anything but typical.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the full magical "Wish" trailer is doing remarkable numbers. According to Disney, the clip has reached approximately 66.5 million views across all online platforms, becoming the most-viewed Disney trailer of all time on TikTok and leaving the film's April teaser in the dust by a large margin. Thus, the "Wish" trailer is the highest-performing trailer the studio has released since 2019, when the first one for "Frozen 2" arrived online. According to Disney, in the first 24 hours alone, that trailer had around a staggering 116.4 million views (via Forbes).

As if the strong viewership wasn't enough to indicate that excitement is high for "Wish," just take a look at what folks online think of it ahead of its premiere.