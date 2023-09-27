Wish Delivers A Magical Second Trailer
Being founded in 1923, Disney celebrates 100 years of animation and magic this year. It's only natural to commemorate the milestone with Disney releasing an entirely original animated movie that pays tribute to what's come before — "Wish." A new trailer offers a glimpse into this new addition to Disney canon.
The first trailer only hinted at the story behind "Wish," mainly focusing on the visuals and Asha (Ariana DuBose) having a goat companion who gains the ability to talk, delightfully voiced by Alan Tudyk. But now the story comes into clearer focus, and it looks like "Wish," while being an original story, will bring everything full circle with what Disney has accomplished over the past century. After all, Asha will be the newest Disney princess with a talking animal companion. It will also be packed with new music that little kids will undoubtedly sing ad nauseam, much to the dismay of their parents.
The new trailer also gives us a look at the breathtaking animation, which combines modern 3D visuals popularized by "Frozen" and "Zootopia" while introducing a watercolor aesthetic that looks like something from decades ago. Disney has seemingly gone all out with "Wish" to celebrate its centennial while paving the way for more original stories to come.
King Magnifico's sinisterness takes center stage in new Wish trailer
One of the things that's sorely been missing in modern animated Disney movies is a classic villain. Some of the most engaging characters in Disney lore, from Scar to Ursula, are the bad guys, and while a lot of Disney films lately like "Frozen" and "Moana" have antagonists, there hasn't really been a straight-up villain who we know is bad the whole time through. That appears to change with "Wish," as the new trailer gives us an even better look at King Magnifico (Chris Pine).
The first trailer showed his eyes ominously glowing green while saying something sinister, but now, we get a better idea of what Asha is up against. Magnifico holds magical abilities, allowing him to grant the wishes of the people in his kingdom. However, he also decides which wishes get granted and which ones remain unfulfilled (and it's most of them). It looks like it'll be up to Asha, along with her goat and a friendly star, to upset the balance of power and help everyone achieve their dreams.
Disney could very well have another certified classic on its hands with "Wish." And it's appropriate that the film the company is using to celebrate 100 years of animation is about the power of a wish, going back to Geppetto wishing upon a star in "Pinocchio."