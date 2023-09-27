Wish Delivers A Magical Second Trailer

Being founded in 1923, Disney celebrates 100 years of animation and magic this year. It's only natural to commemorate the milestone with Disney releasing an entirely original animated movie that pays tribute to what's come before — "Wish." A new trailer offers a glimpse into this new addition to Disney canon.

The first trailer only hinted at the story behind "Wish," mainly focusing on the visuals and Asha (Ariana DuBose) having a goat companion who gains the ability to talk, delightfully voiced by Alan Tudyk. But now the story comes into clearer focus, and it looks like "Wish," while being an original story, will bring everything full circle with what Disney has accomplished over the past century. After all, Asha will be the newest Disney princess with a talking animal companion. It will also be packed with new music that little kids will undoubtedly sing ad nauseam, much to the dismay of their parents.

The new trailer also gives us a look at the breathtaking animation, which combines modern 3D visuals popularized by "Frozen" and "Zootopia" while introducing a watercolor aesthetic that looks like something from decades ago. Disney has seemingly gone all out with "Wish" to celebrate its centennial while paving the way for more original stories to come.