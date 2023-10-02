Star Wars Original Trilogy Star Breaks Silence On Huge Ahsoka Return

With his cameo as C-3PO in "Ahsoka," Anthony Daniels continues his reign of supremacy over the "Star Wars" universe, adding yet another project to his already-expansive list of appearances in a galaxy far, far away.

Over his decades-long career in the industry, Daniels is the only actor to appear in every theatrical "Star Wars" film, with a C-3PO appearance practically becoming a franchise staple. The actor has portrayed the beloved droid across all three trilogies, although he was disappointed by the sequels. He was also in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," and even voiced the character in the animated "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie. While 3PO doesn't feature in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," Daniels wasn't about to let that break his streak, appearing without his iconic droid costume for the first time as Tak, a slave working in the Kessel spice mines.

As if that wasn't enough to solidify Daniels as the quintessential "Star Wars" legend, he continued lending his voice to C-3PO on the small screen, reprising his role in every one of Lucasfilm's animated projects. Outside of mainstream shows like "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," Daniels also returned for every on-screen "Lego Star Wars" project, the YouTube series "Star Wars Forces of Destiny," and even an episode of "Robot Chicken."

With the shift to Disney+, C-3PO is slowly crossing every live-action series off the list, with cameos in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Ahsoka," making it surprising that he has yet to appear in "The Mandalorian." His autobiography is even titled "I Am C-3PO," solidifying that no one does "Star Wars" quite like Anthony Daniels.