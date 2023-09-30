What Happened To My 600-Lb Life's Kirsten Perez?

Numerous people have sought the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan and "My 600-lb Life" to lead healthier lives. While everyone is different, some commonalities emerged over the years, such as trauma leading to food addiction. That was the case for Kirsten Perez, who appeared on Season 5, Episode 4. At the beginning of her episode, her weight was 612 pounds, and as she explained, her rough upbringing led to her resorting to food and other substances to feel better. "I was doing drugs and smoking a lot of pot, a lot of acid, meth here and there, and I still didn't slow down my eating," she said.

In addition to offering physical health advice, Dr. Now recommended therapy to help Perez sort through her trauma. She ended up losing 170 pounds while on the show, ending up at 442 pounds. As is the case with all "My 600-lb Life" participants, Perez had to move to Houston, Texas, where Dr. Now is located, to pursue treatment. But at the end of her journey, she moved back to Washington to be closer to family. Since then, she's kept a low profile. She doesn't post much on Facebook, but when she last posted a selfie in 2017, she was smiling, and it looked like she kept the weight off.