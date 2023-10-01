James Cameron Almost Died Shooting One Of His Most Iconic Movies

To say James Cameron has developed a reputation for pushing the boundaries of blockbuster cinema throughout his celebrated career would be a dramatic understatement. In fact, since breaking into showbiz under the tutelage of B-movie master Roger Corman, the Oscar-winning filmmaker has pretty much made it his life's ambition to do so. In that pursuit, he's delivered some of the most groundbreakingly original films of the last few decades, including 1989's deep-sea marvel "The Abyss."

As Cameron recounted when debuting his remastered version of "The Abyss" at Beyond Fest 2023, he opted to shoot as much as possible of the film — which charts a deep sea drilling crew's close encounter with an alien species — underwater. And in doing so, he says the decision nearly cost him his life. "We were working 30 feet down [underwater]," he told the Beyond Fest audience while noting the only way he could maneuver himself and a camera in the deep was to don full scuba gear and weigh himself down at the waist and ankles.

He did, however, add that there was a full team of safety divers at the ready just in case something went wrong with either the cast or the crew on set. Unfortunately, he also noted that when he experienced unexpected technical difficulties with his gear, "they weren't watching me." And yes, it seems Cameron narrowly escaped the life-threatening experience alive.