The Ending Of Hippopotamus Explained

There were more than a handful of solid movies that blew people away in 2018, but even though blockbusters got a lion's share of the attention, there were some tiny indie movies released that year that did some major heavy lifting. Among them was "Hippopotamus," an unsettling debut from writer/director Edward Palmer.

The premise of "Hippopotamus" is fairly simple. Ruby (Ingvild Deila) has been kidnapped by Thomas (Stuart Mortimer), and he says he'll only let her go once she's fallen in love with him. But this isn't a movie like "365 Days," and by the time credits roll, romance will be far from your mind. As if the kidnapping weren't bad enough, Ruby also suffers from amnesia, and the more she starts to put together her past, the more terrifying her present situation becomes.

Like other great mind-benders, "Hippopotamus" is more about the questions it asks than the answers it provides. The film plays with time and memory, exploring the relationship between Ruby and Thomas — and by the end, you won't know who or what can be trusted. While "Hippopotamus" might warrant a second or even third viewing, before pressing "play" again it might prove helpful to read this breakdown of what it might all mean.