What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother, Joyce, In Real Life?

The 2022 release of Netflix's true crime series "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" sparked renewed interest in the early '90s serial killer. The drama chronicles the life of the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters) and details his arrest, trial, and imprisonment, while also focusing on how the fallout from Dahmer's crimes affected his family, his victims' families, and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Of all the real-life characters depicted in the series, viewers have developed a particular interest in Dahmer's mother, Joyce Flint (Penelope Ann Miller). The real-life Flint passed away from breast cancer on November 27, 2000, at the age of 64, and while many people close to Dahmer — including his father, Lionel Dahmer — have written books about their experiences with the serial killer, Flint repeatedly turned down paid interviews and refused to make money off her son's villainous notoriety.

Joyce Annette Flint was born in Columbus, Wisconsin, on February 7, 2023. She received her master's degree in counseling and married Lionel Dahmer in August 1959. Flint gave birth to Jeffrey and his younger brother, David, before she and Dahmer divorced in 1978. Before her death, Flint developed a close relationship with Bill Janz, a reporter from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. His obituary of her, plus the few select interviews she granted in the nine years between her son's arrest and her death, are enough to give us some insight into the final portion of her life.