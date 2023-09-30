Gold Rush: Tyler Mahoney's Mining Dynasty Explained

Tyler Mahoney joined Discovery's expansive "Gold Rush" franchise in 2018 and became a part of the mainline series during Season 13 in 2022. After establishing herself as a "Gold Rush" mainstay, she spoke to Daily Mail Online about her career trajectory, detailing how she was born into a gold mining dynasty.

As Mahoney explained, her first relative to work in the industry was her great-grandfather, Ned Turner. In her autobiography "Gold Digger: Chasing the Mother Lode in a Man's World," a preview of which is available on Amazon, she mentions that Turner was so successful that a region of Western Australia became known as Famous Ned's Patch for his work digging up 800 ounces of gold. Today, that quantity is worth the equivalent of $2 million. Nola, Ned's daughter and Mahoney's grandmother, then kept the family business going. "She loved prospecting and definitely had gold fever," Mahoney said.

Through her family, Mahoney was introduced to mining work at a young age, spending childhood summers looking for gold in the Australian outback. "We spent most of my childhood in places hundreds of kilometers from the closest town but we loved it," she said. "We would run amok out bush, riding dirt bikes, exploring old shafts, chasing goannas. We didn't even have electricity after dark when we were out bush. No TVs or computers or any technology."

Her parents Ted and Lecky both still mine gold, and they continue to work together alongside her brother Reece to this day.