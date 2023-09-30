One Piece's Most Disturbing Scene Makes This Character Irredeemable

"One Piece" offers some of the best characters in all of anime, but given the series' longstanding tenure within the industry, others haven't aged so well, to say the least. One character that should immediately come to fans' minds is Absalom of the Graveyard, the leader of the zombies of Thriller Bark.

Upon the Straw Hats' arrival on the spooky pirate ship, Absalom uses the invisibility powers of his Suke Suke no Mi Devil Fruit to terrorize the group. However, his irredeemable moment comes during the infamous bathroom scene, where he uses his invisibility to attack Nami, who's naked while taking a bath. Absalom traps the navigator in the bathroom, pinning her against the wall and praying on her weakness. Uncharacteristically of "One Piece," this moment is incredibly disturbing and problematic for countless reasons. Absalom's abilities allow him to take advantage of the helpless woman, only stopping his advances when Usopp and Tony Tony Chopper interfere.

As if that wasn't more than enough, Absalom's obsession with Nami continues throughout the rest of the "Thriller Bark" arc. He claims she's his bride-to-be, kidnapping her and using his zombie henchmen to stage a wedding, where, once again, he takes advantage of Nami, attempting to marry and kiss her while she's unconscious.