Aquaman Will Probably Lose His Hand In The Lost Kingdom - Here's Why

Aquaman (Jason Momoa) is headed back to the movies for another aquatic adventure. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is on its way to theaters, and it sees the Atlantean Justice Leaguer take on a dangerous and familiar foe: Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). He's gunning for Aquaman's head with an upgraded suit and the mysterious and powerful Black Trident in hand, still seeking revenge for the death of his father, Jesse Kane (Michael Beach). During their battle, it's entirely likely that Aquaman will lose one of his hands — if director James Wan takes inspiration from the character's comic history.

To fully grasp this "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" theory, it's important to recall two key comic stories. In the pages of 1994's "Aquaman" #2, Arthur Curry has his hand forced into a pool infested with piranhas, who literally ate it off of his arm. Decades earlier, during the "Aquaman: Death of a Prince" story from the 1970s, Manta kills Aquaman's infant son, who is revealed in the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer to now exist in the film universe.

Since it's unlikely Warner Bros. wants to depict the murder of a baby in a colorful superhero blockbuster, it's possible that Wan's sequel takes inspiration from the DC Animated Universe, where DC fuses these two storylines. In that continuity, Aquaman cuts off his own hand specifically to save the life of his son. Thus, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" can introduce the titular hero's harpoon hand to the live-action DC realm, at least for a bit. Should Momoa's Aquaman endure at the movies and somehow fit in the rebooted DC Universe, he can always get his hand back, just like his comic counterpart eventually did.