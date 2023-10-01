Antony Starr Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In MCU Concept Design
He's seen laser-vision red as the milk-chugging, cape-wearing lunatic Homelander in "The Boys," but thanks to some stunning concept art, Antony Starr has been injected with adamantium to give us a Wolverine we didn't know we needed. Sketched out by incredible concept designer Spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram, courtesy of some "Banshee" inspiration (the show Starr appeared in before "The Boys"), he's given the actor the iconic haircut and the knuckle accessories to match in a brand new iteration of the Wolverine. Jackman stans prepare yourself, because the end result sure is a winning one.
Bearing a dark variation of the signature blue and yellow combo that the X-Men are known for, Starr is certainly dressed for the occasion, and that occasion isn't very nice by the looks of things. Having seemingly taken a licking and kept on ticking with a bunch of bullets already embedded in his person, the claws are out, and blood has most certainly been spilled, giving us the kind of violent hero we were reunited with in "Logan." Understandably, the feedback from fans, for the most part, was positive, thanks to spdrmnkyxxiii's incredible job of bringing a new Wolverine to life. So much so that Starr even himself chimed in with a reaction to the work, as well.
Fans and Antony Starr both loved the new look of Wolverine
In what feels like a solid hero pose, ready for whatever snikt! pops off, fans chimed in by the droves to share their thoughts on spdrmnkyxxiii's work. While some still remained in Hugh Jackman's camp as the only choice for Wolverine, others were a little open-minded about the alternative. Aleks0656 tried to get the big decision makers involved, saying, "@marvel he would be perfect," while aweso_20 said, "Huh, Antony Starr as Wolverine, pretty cool idea there spdrmnkyxxiii."
For some, though, the design sparked the idea of Starr taking on a different role that had a strong link to Wolverine's history, his arch-rival, Sabertooth. Robjhump stated that Starr "Looks more like Sabertooth" than Wolverine, while Tunetacksew said, "he looks like OG Wolverine and Sabertooth in one." Of all the reactions to it, however, the standout one was from Starr himself, who replied in a comment that has since been deleted (via LadBible). Well, there is one downside of being the invulnerable knife-knuckle-wielding legend. With that in mind, he might be best sticking with the cape and creepy milk obsession for now. It's what he's best at (in the worst way possible), after all.