Antony Starr Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In MCU Concept Design

He's seen laser-vision red as the milk-chugging, cape-wearing lunatic Homelander in "The Boys," but thanks to some stunning concept art, Antony Starr has been injected with adamantium to give us a Wolverine we didn't know we needed. Sketched out by incredible concept designer Spdrmnkyxxiii on Instagram, courtesy of some "Banshee" inspiration (the show Starr appeared in before "The Boys"), he's given the actor the iconic haircut and the knuckle accessories to match in a brand new iteration of the Wolverine. Jackman stans prepare yourself, because the end result sure is a winning one.

Bearing a dark variation of the signature blue and yellow combo that the X-Men are known for, Starr is certainly dressed for the occasion, and that occasion isn't very nice by the looks of things. Having seemingly taken a licking and kept on ticking with a bunch of bullets already embedded in his person, the claws are out, and blood has most certainly been spilled, giving us the kind of violent hero we were reunited with in "Logan." Understandably, the feedback from fans, for the most part, was positive, thanks to spdrmnkyxxiii's incredible job of bringing a new Wolverine to life. So much so that Starr even himself chimed in with a reaction to the work, as well.