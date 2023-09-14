The Ending Of Dumb Money Explained

Like Adam McKay's 2015 hit "The Big Short," Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money" attempts to unpack dry and complicated economic concepts for an audience that, perhaps, doesn't normally tune in to news about such things. To earn and maintain their attention, both McKay and Gillespie use humor, but "Dumb Money" is an entirely different kind of funny. No one's breaking the fourth wall here and Margot Robbie isn't explaining the stock market to anyone from a bathtub. "Dumb Money" isn't trying to be clever. Instead, this speedily turned-around film about the very recent GameStop short squeeze — based on the book "The Antisocial Network" by Ben Mezrich — uses the random and stupid-on-purpose comedic milieu of Gen Z to tell a pretty serious story.

There are as many misspelled YouTube comments, cat memes, and TikTok dances as can fit into a feature film about the crushing economic inequality and lack of upward mobility that young people face today. Though Gillespie's style — which relies heavily on foul language and screens within screens within screens — might not be for everybody, "Dumb Money" is accessible enough that anybody can follow along. Even so, the out-of-sequence editing, breakneck pace, highly specific online lingo, and sprawling cast of characters could leave those who got the general idea with some lingering questions. This is what goes down as GameStop's stock goes up in "Dumb Money."