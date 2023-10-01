Why A Viral Japanese McDonald's Commercial Is Dividing The Internet

Those surfing the web for the past couple of weeks may have stumbled across a certain viral GIF of an animated family of three sharing a meal together at the dinner table. Many viewers of the GIF have been taken with its colorful anime styling, its cozy, soothing tone, and its ostensible message of celebrating time with family. As it turns out, this bit of animation isn't from the next big slice-of-life anime of 2023, but from a Japanese ad for McDonald's.

Back on September 20, the official Japanese McDonald's X, formerly Twitter, account tweeted the anime video, which quickly proved to be a hit with many users. As of the publishing of this article, the tweet has amassed roughly 137 million views, 640K likes, and 135K retweets.

Many of the reactions to the ad among users have been positive, with @GentThePenguin tweeting: "A happy family enjoying a meal. Adorable." Others have even called for more ads made in this style. "We need more of these cute animated commercials worldwide!" @wowMatey wrote. However, not every reaction to the ad has been as wholesome as some might expect. In fact, the spot has actually stirred up quite a bit of controversy for some surprising reasons.