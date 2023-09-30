Gen V: The Side Effect Of Compound V May Explain Homelander's 'Kryptonite'

Contains spoilers for "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 3 — #ThinkBrink

Compound V might be what gives the Supes on "The Boys" their godlike abilities, but "Gen V" seemingly confirms it could also impart a dangerous Achilles' heel. In Episode 3 of the new spin-off series, Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) reveals in a flashback that taking the blue Supe drug not only granted him immense strength but also left him with what he describes as "a broken brain." With this line of dialogue, "Gen V" hints that Compound V could cause lasting psychological side effects in those who use it — which might explain why Supes appear to disproportionately experience extreme symptoms of psychological disorders and distress compared to non-powered humans.

While we don't yet know the full extent of the symptoms that disturb Sam, several Vought heroes have already exhibited troubling behaviors with as-of-yet undisclosed root causes. Homelander (Antony Starr) experiences vivid hallucinations and regularly dissociates from reality. Similarly, Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) sees and communicates with animated woodland creatures prior to his death. If all three characters developed these illnesses as a result of being forcibly given Compound V, it would certainly magnify the harm this drug has done. And yet it's arguably more impactful not to dismiss the mental health struggles of the series' characters as pharmaceutical side effects, but to confront the potential environmental and societal factors at play.