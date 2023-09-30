Star Trek's Lazarus Actor Quit On The First Day Of Filming The Alternative Factor

In any long-running franchise like "Star Trek," there are bound to be numerous stories of things that could've been. One example from "Star Trek: The Original Series" concerns the casting of Lazarus (Robert Brown) from Season 1, Episode 27 — "The Alternative Factor." The crew of the USS Enterprise discovers the eccentric scientist claiming to know of an antimatter universe that threatens the existence of both realities. It's a solid premise for a science-fiction story, but perhaps "Star Trek" Lazarus would be more widely known had another actor shown up for filming, namely John Drew Barrymore, father to Drew Barrymore.

Daily Star Trek News detailed the sequence of events, explaining that creator Gene Roddenberry wanted Barrymore for the part, which was set to begin filming in November 1966. He was already a famous actor at this point, and despite being a one-off role, Barrymore accepted it initially. The only problem is that on the first day of filming "The Alternative Factor," Barrymore was nowhere to be found.

Casting director Joe D'Agosta sent a memo from Barrymore to producer Herb Solow, stating, "Between 4 and 5 p.m. [Barrymore] sent word that he did not want to do the role and refused to accept a work call for filming the following morning, November 17. With the cooperation of his agent and lawyer, I told him that he was committed and had to report to work. Mr. Barrymore then became unavailable and out of reach. His reasons were that the script changes had altered his character." It may sound like typical Hollywood drama, but it led to major repercussions for the actor.