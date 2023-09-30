How Much Money Did Deadliest Catch's Sophia 'Bob' Nielsen Make In Her First Season?

With decades of experience under their belts, the veteran skippers of "Deadliest Catch" know how taxing a crab fishing season can be. For rookie captain Sophia "Bob" Nielsen, it only took a few weeks. "I'm only 23 years old but I can feel the gray hair coming in," she announced on the Season 19 finale episode.

The "Deadliest Catch" newcomer learned the ropes fast from F/V Saga skipper Jake Anderson, who prepared her to captain her own ship. Nielsen joined the family fishing business after her father died and she inherited his boat, the F/V Victory. Her inaugural season was full of near-scrapes, including a collision with another vessel. But how did the young captain fare financially?

By the end of the Season 19 winter fishing season, the Victory came in second to last place, grossing $144,120 and 36,000 pounds of crab. That's nowhere near as much as the top-earning ship, the F/V Time Bandit, which netted over $1 million, but it still earned more than the last place F/V Barbara J, which grossed $100,370.

Although Nielsen beat her goal of $100,000, her abundant haul almost led to her downfall.