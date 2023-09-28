Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Lands Netflix In Hot Water For An Unexpected Reason

As Zack Snyder prepares for the release of his brand new "Rebel Moon" science fiction universe on Netflix, the first installment of which drops in December, the streaming platform finds itself the defendant in a lawsuit filed by a games company over the IP. Per Variety, the company, Evil Genius Games, claims it was working on a "Dungeons and Dragons"-style tabletop roleplaying game based on the new franchise, but that Netflix canceled its deal for the game on the basis of an alleged contract violation.

According to the plaintiffs in the suit, Evil Genius had paid out to Netflix for a license to manufacture the game, which was to be released around the same time as the films themselves. But on May 25, 2023, Netflix terminated that agreement. Snyder, who is not involved in either side of the suit, had previously shown excitement about the game, saying on a March 2023 episode of The Nerd Queens podcast, "The one thing that I'm really having a really good time with is — and I don't even know if I'm supposed to talk about it — this RPG that we're doing that is just literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge."