TMNT Fan's Dark Shredder Theory May Ruin The Way You See The Ninja Turtles

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have kept the city of New York safe from an evil group of ninjas known as the Foot Clan for years. While they have plenty of formidable adversaries for the turtles to go toe-to-shell with, their most dangerous enemy will always be the Foot Clan's leader, Shredder. But what if there is a different perspective we have been missing all these years? That is the point of a reel posted to Facebook by Luke Capasso, who believes we owe Shredder an apology.

In the reel, the poster points out that Shredder, who traveled from Japan to New York, did nothing more than offer a place for the disenfranchised to find a home. When young men have nowhere else to go, they can find friends and a family in the Foot Clan. They can find discipline, learn martial arts, and center themselves in the pursuit of the warrior mindset.

Of course, every group has its fanatics, and the Foot Clan has members that engages in some nefarious behaviors from grand larceny to assault. This is the image that they have been saddled with, but Shredder is the recipient of the undeserved criticism. From Capasso's perspective, it should be leveled at the four mutated turtles and their rat master, Splinter.