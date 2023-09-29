Dragon Ball's Rarest Super Saiyan Form Was Only Ever Achieved By One Person

After "Dragon Ball Z" introduces Goku's Super Saiyan transformation, learning more powerful forms becomes key to just about every major character's arc as the franchise progresses. That said, most subsequent Super Saiyan transformations are attainable by multiple characters, like Gotenks going Super Saiyan 3 shortly after Goku in the final "Dragon Ball Z" saga. The rarest Super Saiyan form, then, is one of the few only ever achieved — and likely only ever attainable — by just one character in particular.

The third saga of "Dragon Ball Z" sequel series "Dragon Ball Super" introduces a villain named Zamasu who, in one of two parallel universes, takes the form of Goku and becomes known as Goku Black. His sole Super Saiyan transformation appears similar to the base Super Saiyan form in shape, but turns his hair a shade of light pink instead of gold. Because of its unique color, this transformation is known as Super Saiyan Rosé.

Thus far, even in the "Dragon Ball Super" manga — which has surpassed the anime by a couple of story arcs — Goku Black remains the only character capable of going Super Saiyan Rosé, making it the single rarest Super Saiyan transformation in "Dragon Ball" canon.