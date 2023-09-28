Michael Gambon Quit Stage Acting For A Heartbreaking Reason

Irish actor Michael Gambon has died at the age of 82. The late performer is best known for his role as the wise wizard Albus Dumbledore in several of the "Harry Potter" films, but his full filmography is far more extensive. Notably, Gambon was a classically trained theatrical actor and appeared in numerous productions of William Shakespeare's most iconic works, like "Othello" and "Macbeth," as well as several Broadway stage plays. However, he actually quit stage acting in early 2015 — over eight years prior to his death — for a saddening reason.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine (preserved in part by Entertainment Weekly), Gambon revealed that he decided to quit the stage due to his struggles with short-term memory loss. Six years prior to his departure, the actor was hospitalized twice due to suffering two panic attacks after forgetting his lines. Difficulties with learning new productions only ballooned from there for Gambon. He eventually reached the point where a stagehand was feeding him his lines via earpiece while performing. "After about an hour I thought: 'This can't work. You can't be in theater, free on the stage, shouting and screaming and running around, with someone reading you your lines,'" he said.