Harry Potter: Who Plays Luna Lovegood?

"Harry Potter" is a series full of mystery, whimsy, and magic. All of it heightened with the addition of Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch), who joins Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix." The franchise's fifth installment introduces Luna as an upbeat character who enjoys exploring the fantastical world around her, and her entrance marks a big moment for the actress portraying her.

Evanna Lynch made her on-screen debut in the fifth "Harry Potter" film, and she would continue to play the role for the rest of the series. She revisited a version of Luna in the 2013 TV musical "A Very Potter Senior Year" and voices an animated iteration in the 2015 video game "Lego Dimensions." Lynch has several credits outside of "Harry Potter," including voicing Gentry on "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and playing Paisley Robertson on the crime drama "Silent Witness." She's also shared her talents with theatergoers by portraying Runt in the play "Disco Pigs." And her empire goes way beyond acting.

Lynch has added activist and podcaster to her many job titles, spotlighting the vegan lifestyle on her podcast "The Chickpeeps," which began in November 2017. She then became an author in 2021, releasing the biography "The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and the Glory of Growing Up." But the Wizarding World still holds a special place in her heart.