The Star Trek: TNG Movie Timeline Explained

Six decades after Gene Roddenberry created "Star Trek," the final frontier has grown to include a whopping 13 movies and 12 TV shows. One of the most popular crews to helm the starship Enterprise debuts in the sequel to the original series, "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which takes place over 15 years in seven seasons and four films, from 2364 to 2379. While there is a little overlap in timelines with other series taking place at the same time, the films largely take place consecutively with no breaks.

The overall "Star Trek" timeline can get a little messy if you aren't familiar with how to watch them in order. Jean-Luc Picard takes over as captain of the starship Enterprise in 2364, 71 years after Kirk retires. He brings with him an all-new crew that includes William T. Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby), Worf (Michael Dorn), and Data (Brent Spiner). The series runs for seven seasons and racks up 178 episodes dealing with many themes, including the dangers of technology and time, which contributes to the confusion of the timeline.

The crew constantly has to deal with threats due to time travel and other phenomena that mess with our concept of reality, changing pasts, futures, and presents. While many villains popped up throughout the seven seasons, by the time the films came along, fans had grown quite accustomed to the concepts. The films continued by seeing the crew deal with threats to time in different ways. Here is how each film fits within the timeline of "Star Trek."