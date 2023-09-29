Saw X Might Test Your Patience According To The Director - Here's Why - Exclusive

Since the release of "Saw" in 2004, the biggest attraction of this long-running horror franchise has been the agony that John Kramer, aka the Jigsaw Killer, and his various associates put their victims through. This is done via the sadistic torture devices and scenarios that Kramer (Tobin Bell) designs to impose a moral and always physically painful choice upon his targets.

The original "Saw" opened with Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Gordon (Cary Elwes) chained inside a dank, decrepit washroom, faced with a viciously impossible decision and setting the template for every "Saw" movie since. Over the course of the next eight sequels, the series kept the gruesome action flowing with an act of violence every 10 minutes or so — arguably at the expense of things like characterization and emotional involvement, and certainly creating somewhat of a divide among critics and fans.

But the newest entry, "Saw X," is a different beast. Directed by Kevin Greutert (who has helmed two previous films in the series and edited six others), "Saw X" takes place between "Saw" and "Saw II" and finds John Kramer in a reflective, even empathetic mood, as he finds a cure for the brain cancer that is killing him — or so he thinks — via a medical procedure that can only be performed in Mexico.

Yes, there is a trap in the first few minutes of the movie, but even that is atypically handled more in line with Kramer's frame of mind. Greutert told Looper in our exclusive interview that the more thoughtful nature of the script convinced him to return to the director's chair. "I thought it was so well done," he says. "I kind of couldn't believe it, and had no doubt when I read it that it was going to be a great film."