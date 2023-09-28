Photographer & Makeup Maestro Rick Jones Horrifies You With His Creations - Exclusive Interview

Rick Jones is a massive aficionado of horror, dating back to the days where Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr. lit up the big screen. While many of us can only imagine what it feels like bringing movie monsters and their original creations to life, Jones is among the lucky few who has taken his passion to a whole new level as a makeup artist who photographs subjects for his unique business called Horrify Me.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Jones said the origin of Horrify Me, which is based in Kent, England, began 10 years ago when he was working as graphic designer and illustrator. A request for some artwork with a horror angle came ambling through his door and ended up changing his life. "I got contacted by an author who wanted a cover for a zombie novel," Jones recalled for Looper. "I'm like, 'Oh my God! Yeah,' and I said, 'Please don't go to other people for quotes. I'll be really competitive and I'll work really hard, and you'll get a great book cover.' I really wanted this job."

For Jones, the request to create the cover of the zombie novel effectively woke up his artistic beast within, setting him on the path to what would become Horrify Me.

"I didn't have a makeup kit [or] camera at that time, so I hired everybody including a photographer and I did the cover and it was really good," Jones remembered. "Doing it was so much fun that we decided to get some friends together and start messing around with makeup and taking some pictures, and we'd put them on Facebook. The photographer said, 'You should start something and call it Horrify Me.' I thought, 'What a cool name!' I didn't think of it. The name Horrify Me is really clever, but I can't take credit for thinking of it!"

What Jones can take credit for is the bloody brilliant business Horrify Me has become. Not only does he do most of the makeup work on his clients — which stems from his original creations or are based on iconic horror characters — he shoots portraits of them, making for an all-inclusive experience.