Ahsoka's Ezra Isn't The Only Jedi In Star Wars History To Reject Lightsabers
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"
Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is back where he needs to be alongside Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), but without his iconic lightsaber. It's not for lack of trying, as Sabine repeatedly offers him his old weapon, but Ezra refuses to accept it, claiming it's now her's to wield. Surprisingly, Ezra isn't the first Jedi to reject lightsabers, nor will he likely be the last.
Given that "Star Wars" directly links lightsabers to Jedi, fans have to do some digging to find members of the Order who didn't use the iconic weaponry — naturally, the expansive non-canon "Star Wars" Legends houses most, if not all, examples. Jedi Master Thon, whose animal-like Tchuukthai physiology didn't necessarily lend itself to holding a weapon, chose to wield the Force over a lightsaber. Luke Skywalker also had an unnamed tree-like apprentice who could use a lightsaber but decided not to, as it would quickly drain her stamina.
Despite crafting a lightsaber being a core ritual within the Jedi Order, Legends Jedi Master Worror Dowmat became known for never using the iconic weapon. Instead, the Ithorian focused on healing Jedi during combat, using battle meditation to provide support during conflicts like the New Sith Wars. Unfortunately, Darth Bane's raw strength overpowered Worror's healing abilities, as the Sith Lord struck down the Jedi Master when they came face-to-face.
Master Fay is the best Jedi never to use a lightsaber
A Jedi must be incredibly in tune with the Force to confidently not use a lightsaber. While this is evident in "Ahsoka" Episode 7, which proved Ezra Bridger is as powerful as Darth Vader, the best example lies within "Star Wars" Legends: Jedi Master Fay.
Although she's not canon, Master Fay has such a powerful bond with the Force that, after her initial training, she never uses a lightsaber in combat. Unlike the previous Jedi mentioned, Fay even refuses to carry the weapon on her belt, relying solely on the Force for any situation she encounters. Once she achieves the title of Jedi Master, Fay leaves the Core Worlds, leaning on her connection to the Force to guide her through the Outer Rim. Much like the Order's original purpose, Fay becomes a wandering peacekeeping force, using her abilities to resolve conflicts and end wars throughout the galaxy. During the Clone Wars, she fights alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi, sacrificing herself when the duo encounters Asajj Ventress, transferring her remaining Force energy to the Jedi Master so he can escape.
Given the lack of canonical Jedi without lightsabers, Ezra could become the modern "Star Wars" equivalent of Master Fay. If he continues rejecting the weapon after "Ahsoka," we could see him begin traveling the galaxy, using his Force abilities to aid those in need.