Ahsoka's Ezra Isn't The Only Jedi In Star Wars History To Reject Lightsabers

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka," Episode 7 — "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is back where he needs to be alongside Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), but without his iconic lightsaber. It's not for lack of trying, as Sabine repeatedly offers him his old weapon, but Ezra refuses to accept it, claiming it's now her's to wield. Surprisingly, Ezra isn't the first Jedi to reject lightsabers, nor will he likely be the last.

Given that "Star Wars" directly links lightsabers to Jedi, fans have to do some digging to find members of the Order who didn't use the iconic weaponry — naturally, the expansive non-canon "Star Wars" Legends houses most, if not all, examples. Jedi Master Thon, whose animal-like Tchuukthai physiology didn't necessarily lend itself to holding a weapon, chose to wield the Force over a lightsaber. Luke Skywalker also had an unnamed tree-like apprentice who could use a lightsaber but decided not to, as it would quickly drain her stamina.

Despite crafting a lightsaber being a core ritual within the Jedi Order, Legends Jedi Master Worror Dowmat became known for never using the iconic weapon. Instead, the Ithorian focused on healing Jedi during combat, using battle meditation to provide support during conflicts like the New Sith Wars. Unfortunately, Darth Bane's raw strength overpowered Worror's healing abilities, as the Sith Lord struck down the Jedi Master when they came face-to-face.