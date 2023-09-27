Ahsoka Episode 7 Proved Ezra Is As Powerful As Darth Vader - With One Move
The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 7, "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"
After returning to the "Star Wars" spotlight in the previous "Ahsoka" episode, "Part Six: Far, Far Away," Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is back in action for the show's latest installment, "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness." He teams up with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to take on Peridea marauders, Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) night troopers, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Naturally, between her knowledge of the Force and red-orange lightsaber, the dark side user poses the biggest threat, but both Ezra and Sabine are prepared for her onslaught.
Boldly, Ezra uses nothing but the Force to combat Shin, even using it to hold back one of her lightsaber swings. It's an awesome moment in the midst of a frantic fight, and it proves just how strong Ezra has become as a Force user. For reference, on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the fearsome and immensely powerful Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen) uses a similar technique during his clash with Reva (Moses Ingram). He uses the Force to prevent several of her strikes from landing and stops her specialized doubled-bladed Inquisitor saber from spinning.
In fact, Ezra and Vader's move has also occurred on the big screen via the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.
Kylo Ren and Rey Skywalker have also mastered the art of stopping lightsabers with the Force
Though the return of fan favorites such as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) is a big selling point of the sequel trilogy, it also boasts some interesting franchise newcomers. Among these heroes and villains are Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who clash throughout "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," and "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker." Most pertinent here is their duel in the third film.
In the wreckage of the Death Star II, Rey and Kylo cross sabers over a Sith Wayfinder. As gigantic waves crash around them and their situation becomes increasingly perilous, they both employ the same technique as Ezra Bridger and Darth Vader. Early in the fight, Rey briefly stops Kylo's red lightsaber with the Force, prompting him to do the same with her blue one moments later. Seeing as Kylo is the grandson of Vader and Rey is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) — trained by Luke and Leia no less — it's no surprise that they've both mastered this immensely useful Force ability.
Luke Skywalker could've taken this ability to the next level
Long before fans saw Ezra Bridger, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and Rey Skywalker stop lightsaber swings with the Force, Lucasfilm was hard at work wrapping up the Skywalker saga. "Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker" became the film to end it all, though the version of "Episode IX" fans saw in theaters in 2019 was vastly different from the one envisioned by the film's original director, Colin Trevorrow. His take on the story — dubbed "Star Wars: Episode IX – Duel of the Fates" — has been online for some time, detailing a full-on stormtrooper uprising, Kylo's pursuit of more dark side power, and a pretty wild move by the Force ghost of Luke Skywalker.
With Luke dead by the end of "Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi," it's no surprise that he's present in "Duel of the Fates." He pops up here and there throughout the story, taunting Kylo from beyond the grave. It all culminates in him really making his presence felt during Kylo's final duel with Rey. He grabs ahold of his nephew's lightsaber by the flaming, crackling blade, as revealed by "Duel of the Fates" concept art that leaked back in 2020. It's an undeniably cool visual, though it's a move that characters who are still very much alive would be wise not to replicate.
We'll have to wait and see if any more heroes or villains attempt to evade a lightsaber swing using only their connection to the Force — or if any Force ghosts intervene in duels by outright grabbing lightsaber blades — as the "Star Wars" universe continues to expand.