Ahsoka Episode 7 Proved Ezra Is As Powerful As Darth Vader - With One Move

The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 7, "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness"

After returning to the "Star Wars" spotlight in the previous "Ahsoka" episode, "Part Six: Far, Far Away," Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is back in action for the show's latest installment, "Part Seven: Dreams and Madness." He teams up with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to take on Peridea marauders, Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) night troopers, and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). Naturally, between her knowledge of the Force and red-orange lightsaber, the dark side user poses the biggest threat, but both Ezra and Sabine are prepared for her onslaught.

Boldly, Ezra uses nothing but the Force to combat Shin, even using it to hold back one of her lightsaber swings. It's an awesome moment in the midst of a frantic fight, and it proves just how strong Ezra has become as a Force user. For reference, on the Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the fearsome and immensely powerful Darth Vader (Hayden Christiansen) uses a similar technique during his clash with Reva (Moses Ingram). He uses the Force to prevent several of her strikes from landing and stops her specialized doubled-bladed Inquisitor saber from spinning.

In fact, Ezra and Vader's move has also occurred on the big screen via the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy.