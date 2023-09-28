Who Plays Danny's Friend Mickey On Blue Bloods & How Many Episodes Is He In?

For the better part of the past 15 years, "Blue Bloods" has regularly ranked as one of the best-loved procedural dramas on television. That, no doubt, has a lot to do with fans' continued adoration of both the family at the heart of the story and the actors who've played them throughout. They've just as often reveled in appearances from a long list of famous guest stars, including a pair of unforgettable turns from one Tom Cavanagh.

The actor made his first "Blue Bloods" appearance during Season 4, playing Michael "Mickey" Patrick, a trouble-making childhood pal of Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan. After a lengthy stay away from New York and his old buddy Danny, Mickey makes his way back to town, where, much to the chagrin of Danny, it seems Mickey hasn't exactly shed his trouble-making ways. As that now means Mickey is making deals with big-time mob bosses, Danny eventually does the Reagan thing and puts him in handcuffs.

Their paths cross again in Season 13 of "Blue Bloods," when Mickey resurfaces from Witness Protection to enlist Danny's help in finding his missing wife. And if you saw that episode, you know the case gets tricky and then some. Either way, Cavanagh was in top form in each of his "Blue Bloods" guest spots.