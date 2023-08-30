Star Wars Rebels: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
"Star Wars" has released a number of fascinating TV shows, with some being better than others, and while many of them each have their own set of loyal followers, it's no secret that the animated efforts on the small screen are arguably what stands out the most like "Star Wars Rebels." Out of all the series that have been released, the animated series has one of the franchise's highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and any fans who haven't yet done so should make it their mission to watch every episode.
The "Star Wars" series "Rebels" introduced viewers to fascinating characters and stories, expanding the lore and history of the franchise by giving viewers a detailed and well-crafted glimpse into what took place between the movies "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." The show that bridges the gap between the two trilogies follows a ragtag crew that goes by the name of the Spectres. Each entry showcases some well-known personas like Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and more, embarking on exciting missions against the Galactic Empire. The series started in 2014, spanning over four seasons before the show ended in 2018, leaving fans with 75 episodes of the animated series to enjoy and revisit at their discretion on the streamer Disney+.
With so many episodes to choose from, it may be difficult to narrow down picking a favorite, which shouldn't be all that surprising, especially considering how much trouble fans of "Star Wars Rebels" have had when trying to select a candidate as the best entry.
Fans can't decide which Rebels episode is the best
There is no denying that "Star Wars Rebels" is one of the most popular shows the saga has ever released. Because people hold it in such high regard, there has been much debate over which entry can be considered the top-tier candidate for the coveted designation of best episode.
While fans of "Rebels" have several opinions or thoughts about possible choices, most have found it incredibly difficult to even pick their favorite chapter, mostly because the consensus is that they are all too good to focus on just a single chosen one. Some definitely showcased an internal struggle trying to make a decision, like u/Gatt__ who posted on Reddit, "Honestly it's hard to choose, the finale, [Malachor], the star cluster, this show had a lot of great moments," and u/Trein05 also posted their take on the best selection dilemma, saying, "Almost an impossible choice, but I love both Zero Hour episodes, Family Reunion — and farewell and Twilight of the Apprentice so much."
Some definitively stated the mission of granting an entry elite status was an exercise in futility, like a Reddit user who compared the series to one of the greatest works of art ever created by man, writing in a post, "This is like asking what part of the Sistine Chapel is my favorite... The sum of all of its parts is great."
It seems deciding which episode of "Rebels" is the best won't happen anytime soon. However, it is safe to assume that many agree with u/JVance325, who claimed the series contained the "Best storytelling in Star Wars universe," arguably making it a contender for the title of best "Star Wars" series.