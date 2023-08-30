Star Wars Rebels: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

"Star Wars" has released a number of fascinating TV shows, with some being better than others, and while many of them each have their own set of loyal followers, it's no secret that the animated efforts on the small screen are arguably what stands out the most like "Star Wars Rebels." Out of all the series that have been released, the animated series has one of the franchise's highest ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, and any fans who haven't yet done so should make it their mission to watch every episode.

The "Star Wars" series "Rebels" introduced viewers to fascinating characters and stories, expanding the lore and history of the franchise by giving viewers a detailed and well-crafted glimpse into what took place between the movies "Revenge of the Sith" and "A New Hope." The show that bridges the gap between the two trilogies follows a ragtag crew that goes by the name of the Spectres. Each entry showcases some well-known personas like Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and more, embarking on exciting missions against the Galactic Empire. The series started in 2014, spanning over four seasons before the show ended in 2018, leaving fans with 75 episodes of the animated series to enjoy and revisit at their discretion on the streamer Disney+.

With so many episodes to choose from, it may be difficult to narrow down picking a favorite, which shouldn't be all that surprising, especially considering how much trouble fans of "Star Wars Rebels" have had when trying to select a candidate as the best entry.