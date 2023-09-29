Famke Janssen's Star Trek Role Was A TNG Tragedy - And A Prelude To X-Men?

Throughout her prolific career, Dutch model-turned-actor Famke Janssen has touched almost every conceivable franchise, and in one of her earliest roles, she had the impressive distinction of collaborating with Sir Patrick Stewart. Fans now know "Star Trek: The Next Generation" wouldn't be the last time the two would share the screen, which made her "TNG" role feel even more tragic in retrospect.

In Janssen's second-ever credit, she plays Kamala, an empathic metamorph who — like a certain famous mutant she plays later in her career — loses agency in her decisions. But before that can happen, Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart) encounters her as cargo. When the two meet, Kamala is being transported as the intended wife for Chancellor Alrik (Mickey Cottrell) to restore peace between planets in an arranged marriage. Her empathic and metamorphic abilities make her the ideal mate for her intended, but when she meets Picard before her fiancé, she imprints on him instead. The two fall in love with each other, which creates a conflict.

Picard holds certain ideals that Kamala absorbs because of her abilities. But because the Enterprise captain can't run away with her, he ultimately supports the marriage because it will unite two planets, and because Kamala is Picard's ideal mate, she shares his ideals. She goes through with the union, even though she and Picard love each other. This is an ending that's tragic enough on its own, but it feels even sadder in retrospect considering what happened when Janssen once again teamed up with Stewart in her most famous role to date.