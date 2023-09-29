Does Pauley Perrette's Abby Return To NCIS After Her Season 15 Exit?
CBS' long-running American military police procedural "NCIS" is gearing up for Season 21. Not returning to the series for the sixth year in a row is Pauley Perrette, who became famous for playing Abigail "Abby" Sciuto. A forensic scientist at NCIS headquarters who specializes in ballistics, digital forensics, and DNA analysis, Abby was introduced during the show's pilot episode and quickly became a fan favorite.
Recognizable by her alternative style, tattoos, brunette pigtails, and can-do attitude, the character exited the show at the end of Season 15 in May 2018. She has not appeared on the series since, and based on what Perrette has told fans, she has no intention of ever returning to "NCIS." In June 2019, Perrette opened up on Twitter about the events that precipitated her departure from the show. She wrote, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it."
Pauley Perrette left NCIS after an incident with a dog
At the start of Season 15, which premiered in the fall of 2017, Pauley Perrette announced her plans to leave the show at the end of the season. According to reporting from TheWrap, Perrette and Mark Harmon (who portrayed Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs) had been experiencing issues since 2016, when Harmon's dog bit a crew member and caused an injury that required stitches. Perrette was upset that the dog was allowed to return to set, and the tension between the two stars escalated to a point where she decided to leave the show for good.
Abby Sciuto last appeared onscreen on May 8, 2018, in Episode 22 of Season 15, entitled "Two Steps Back." After suffering severe wounds incurred from an attack by a hitman, Abby recovers, tracks down the man who arranged the hit, and tricks him into confessing. Having secured his arrest, Abby resigns from NCIS and travels to England with the body of Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry) — the MI6 agent who died protecting her. Abby's storyline ends with her starting a charity to memorialize Reeves and help the homeless. Abby's character did not appear in the final two episodes of Season 15, although Perrette was included in the credits.
What Pauley Perrette has been up to since NCIS
After leaving "NCIS," Pauley Perrette was cast in the sitcom "Broke," which aired on CBS between April 2 and June 25, 2020. The show follows a trust fund baby who is disinherited by his father, causing him and his wife to move in with her sister. Perrette plays Jackie, the sibling and confident single mother who works as a bartender to support her entrepreneurial goals. The series lasted for 13 episodes and was canceled after one season. A month after the show's cancellation, Perrette announced she was retiring from acting.
These days, Perrette spends her free time gardening, advocating for charities, and attending concerts. But even after saying goodbye to Hollywood, Perrette's life has not been without its difficulties. In early September 2022, Perrette shared on Twitter that she survived a serious stroke the year before. She wrote that she was "still so grateful, still so full of faith, and still here!"