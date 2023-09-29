Does Pauley Perrette's Abby Return To NCIS After Her Season 15 Exit?

CBS' long-running American military police procedural "NCIS" is gearing up for Season 21. Not returning to the series for the sixth year in a row is Pauley Perrette, who became famous for playing Abigail "Abby" Sciuto. A forensic scientist at NCIS headquarters who specializes in ballistics, digital forensics, and DNA analysis, Abby was introduced during the show's pilot episode and quickly became a fan favorite.

Recognizable by her alternative style, tattoos, brunette pigtails, and can-do attitude, the character exited the show at the end of Season 15 in May 2018. She has not appeared on the series since, and based on what Perrette has told fans, she has no intention of ever returning to "NCIS." In June 2019, Perrette opened up on Twitter about the events that precipitated her departure from the show. She wrote, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it."