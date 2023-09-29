These Seinfeld Movie Poster Designs Aren't Real - But They Are Spectacular

When it comes to fictitious movies and completely improvised moments — no one does it better than "Seinfeld." From the erotic journey of "Rochelle, Rochelle" to the almost real "Prognosis Negative," these films make up the sitcom, and most likely have fans wondering what it would be like to watch them. Though no one has yet made them a reality, we have the next best thing. A collection of posters — first posted by Next Movie in 2013 — depicted popular actors of the time, though most of them wouldn't have been prominent when "Seinfeld" was on the air.

They have also been shared by seinfeldmemeczar on Instagram, with the caption reading, "If you don't know these classics, then you don't know good movie. Though Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and his friends wouldn't have watched these actors on screen, it's easy to visualize each performer appearing in these films. Not only do they look as though they can be real and successful movies. We can definitely see Anne Hathaway as Rochelle and Tina Fey in a family comedy about a giant lunch bag— the amount of skill put into these posters is incredible, and they really show off the talent that "Seinfeld" fans possess.