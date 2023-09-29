These Seinfeld Movie Poster Designs Aren't Real - But They Are Spectacular
When it comes to fictitious movies and completely improvised moments — no one does it better than "Seinfeld." From the erotic journey of "Rochelle, Rochelle" to the almost real "Prognosis Negative," these films make up the sitcom, and most likely have fans wondering what it would be like to watch them. Though no one has yet made them a reality, we have the next best thing. A collection of posters — first posted by Next Movie in 2013 — depicted popular actors of the time, though most of them wouldn't have been prominent when "Seinfeld" was on the air.
They have also been shared by seinfeldmemeczar on Instagram, with the caption reading, "If you don't know these classics, then you don't know good movie. Though Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and his friends wouldn't have watched these actors on screen, it's easy to visualize each performer appearing in these films. Not only do they look as though they can be real and successful movies. We can definitely see Anne Hathaway as Rochelle and Tina Fey in a family comedy about a giant lunch bag— the amount of skill put into these posters is incredible, and they really show off the talent that "Seinfeld" fans possess.
Fans love the posters, too
Not long after seinfeldmemeczar shared the posters, fans started taking to the comments section to share their love. Though only a few said things like, "I would pay good money to see all of these" and "well done," the sentiments of other users had the same effect. Many quoted lines from the series — one recited the lyrics to "Rochelle, Rochelle: The Musical," as sung by Bette Midler — and another expressed their disappointment that "Sack Lunch" lost the Academy Award to "The English Patient," calling the former a classic.
Furthermore, fans not only appreciated the hard work that went into making these posters, but they also loved the Easter eggs about "Seinfeld" itself. These include "You're Not Going to Want to Miss the Death Blow" — which is something that happens to Kramer (Michael Richards) and Jerry and can be considered a quotable moment — and "The Little Kicks" short film attached to "Cry, Cry Again," a reference to the episode where a bootlegger asks Jerry to film a movie and Elaine records over it with her strange dance.
Given the finished posters and the fan reactions to them, it's hard to deny that they are truly spectacular, and would actually make interesting real-life films.