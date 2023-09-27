Shrek's Swamp Is Now On Airbnb - Here's What It Looks Like In Real Life

Do you sleep like an ogre? And if you don't — do you want to?

Airbnb will give fans of "Shrek" the opportunity to find joy in a place far, far away from home by offering them the ability to stay for a couple of nights in a cottage crafted to look exactly like Shrek's treehouse. Nestled right in the middle of its own swamp, the structure is located in the Scottish Highlands and 'hosted' by Donkey (Eddie Murphy), Shrek's best friend. It's comprised of a single room containing a table, bed, chairs, and other accoutrements designed to look just like the ones on display in the film series. And yes — apparently, Shrek's famous outhouse is extensive and functional. Even better, It costs absolutely nothing to stay there.

The home will only be open for reservations from October 27 to October 29. Bookings begin on October 13 at this link at 6 p.m. BST. Airbnb will also make a donation to the HopScotch Children's Charity in honor of the event.

With this, "Shrek" joins a number of animated properties to turn their famous reel-life locales into actual places people can stay — or even live — in.