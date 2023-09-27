Shrek's Swamp Is Now On Airbnb - Here's What It Looks Like In Real Life
Do you sleep like an ogre? And if you don't — do you want to?
Airbnb will give fans of "Shrek" the opportunity to find joy in a place far, far away from home by offering them the ability to stay for a couple of nights in a cottage crafted to look exactly like Shrek's treehouse. Nestled right in the middle of its own swamp, the structure is located in the Scottish Highlands and 'hosted' by Donkey (Eddie Murphy), Shrek's best friend. It's comprised of a single room containing a table, bed, chairs, and other accoutrements designed to look just like the ones on display in the film series. And yes — apparently, Shrek's famous outhouse is extensive and functional. Even better, It costs absolutely nothing to stay there.
The home will only be open for reservations from October 27 to October 29. Bookings begin on October 13 at this link at 6 p.m. BST. Airbnb will also make a donation to the HopScotch Children's Charity in honor of the event.
With this, "Shrek" joins a number of animated properties to turn their famous reel-life locales into actual places people can stay — or even live — in.
The Shrek house is the latest in a string of real-life houses based on animated locations
This isn't the first time animation fans have been given the opportunity to stay — and in some cases, live — in homes designed to look just like their animated television counterparts. While Airbnb has always offered themed rooms for rent — some sponsored officially by various companies and some not — there have been examples that predate this phenomenon.
For example, in 1997, Fox commissioned the construction of a home in Henderson, Nevada, intended to represent the dwelling place of the titular family from "The Simpsons." The home was given away via sweepstakes, but the winner chose a cash payment in lieu of moving into the house. It was eventually sold to another owner. Unfortunately, a combination of complaints from the local homeowners' association and owner frustration engendered by "Simpsons" fans showing up at all hours to ring the doorbell has resulted in the exterior of the house being transformed into something much more mundane-looking over the years.
Since then, creative architects and eager fans have built replicas of everything from Spongebob Squarepants' pineapple abode to a full-out tribute to the Millennium Falcon from "Star Wars." They might not have the same charm as Shrek's residence, but to someone out there, they're definitely home sweet home.