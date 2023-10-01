This Loki Season 1 Deleted Scene Would Have Ruined The Marvel Series

Of all the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe projects so far, few have received such widespread acclaim as "Loki." The Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino-led timeline-hopping adventure has won over Marvel fans in short order with its unique aesthetic, engaging characters, and themes of identity and self-determination. The relationships between the characters involved are also a collective highlight of the program. However, if the story of the debut season had gone a bit differently, one of its most prominent character relationships could have been damaged, thus bringing down the overall quality of the series.

In the fourth episode of Season 1, "The Nexus Event," Loki (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Di Martino) share a tender moment as their daring escape from the Time Variant Authority completely backfires. They're stranded on a doomed planet with no chance of escape. Suddenly, TVA agents arrive to apprehend them at the last possible moment. In a deleted scene, Loki tries to control the narrative and earn his freedom by convincing the TVA agents that he has actually captured Sylvie. This version of events greatly undermines their bond as two Loki variants lost in the Sacred Timeline and makes their eventual romance even less convincing.

Ultimately, Marvel Studios made the right call by ditching this scene. After all, most fans seem to love the idea of Loki and Sylvie as a couple and their road to romance.