Ahsoka: How Did Thrawn Get To The Other Galaxy & How Long Was He In Exile?

"Ahsoka" Episode 6 changed "Star Wars" history, taking audiences to another galaxy far, far away as it brought Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) to live-action. Despite being exiled, the fan-favorite villain has been spending his time wisely, working with the Great Mothers to plan his return. However, those who haven't seen "Star Wars Rebels" may be confused about how the galaxy-threatening Grand Admiral became trapped on Peridea.

Thrawn's downfall began at the end of "Rebels" at the Battle of Lothal, where he and Ezra Bridger play a back-and-forth game for the galaxy's fate. On the bridge of the Grand Admiral's Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, the young Jedi confronts Thrawn, who believes himself to be victorious. Unbeknownst to him, Ezra calls upon the Force-sensitive Purrgil, who wrap their tentacles around the Chimaera, trapping the crew inside. Using a well-placed Force push, Ezra ensures Thrawn falls into the tentacles as the Purrgil jump into hyperspace, carrying Ezra, Thrawn, and the Chimaera to Peridea.

By the time "Ahsoka" catches up with the Grand Admiral, Thrawn has spent about 11 years in exile. Natasha Liu Bordizzo told SFX Magazine that "Ahsoka" runs concurrently with "The Mandalorian" Season 3, which Jon Favreau told Variety takes place nearly two years after Season 2. This puts "Ahsoka" at around 11 ABY.