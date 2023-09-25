Ahsoka Episode 6 Changed Star Wars History & May Have Created A Big Plot Hole

The following article contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6, "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

With the arrival of the sixth episode of "Ahsoka," titled "Part Six: Far, Far Away," on Disney+, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) has officially made the jump from animation to live-action. His allies, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), have used the Eye of Sion to travel from the "Star Wars" galaxy to the one he's been exiled in since the events of the "Star Wars Rebels" finale. It turns out he's been stationed on the planet Peridea with legions of stormtroopers and witches of Dathomir at his disposal.

During their visit, it's revealed that the witches of Dathomir have a historical connection to Peridea. It's the home of their ancestors, who took their magic to the main "Star Wars" galaxy long ago in the ancient past. This is a fascinating bit of lore to attach to the magic users, but there's one big issue with it. It was previously claimed that Dathomir is the planet of origin for these witches, who were supposedly taught about the Force by a banished Jedi named Allya, thus turning their society into a magical one.

It's plain to see that the witches' connection to Peridea somewhat complicates the history of Dathomir and its natives. It's entirely possible that the Lucasfilm team has done some heavy retconning to better connect the "Star Wars" galaxy to the newly-introduced one Peridea resides in, using the existing haziness surrounding the early days of Dathomir as a cover. Regardless of the narrative direction, it's becoming increasingly clear that canon contradictions are inescapable in "Star Wars."