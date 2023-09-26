The NCIS Exit That Left David McCallum Baffled

"NCIS" has had a few messy exits over its very long network run — if you know anything regarding the real story about Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette's relationship, you're well aware of that. But show business vet David McCallum — who passed away on September 25, 2023, at age 90 — expressed his confusion and dismay about one particular star's exit from the series.

During an AMA on Reddit in January 2016, McCallum spoke about his reaction to Cote de Pablo's then-recent exit from the program and her role as Ziva David. "At the time, I was astonished when Cote left, but in retrospect, it seems that she was not up to handling the demands that the character put upon her. I still don't understand her deeper motives," he said.

McCallum previously expounded on his thoughts in an interview with Digital Spy in 2014. "I just don't understand how a leading lady in a show that's worldwide, who ostensibly wants to have a career as an actress, suddenly walks away from such a gem and just vanishes a couple of days before we start production." De Pablo unexpectedly quit "NCIS" before shooting for Season 11 began, which required several quick rewrites and may explain McCallum's strong feelings on the topic.

While Ziva's emotional arc was undeniably high-octane stuff, de Pablo would later explain that it was not the toughness of Ziva's sometimes-violent storyline that made her leave.