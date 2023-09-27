Star Wars: The Secret Obi-Wan Child Theory That Ended In Tragedy

"The Mandalorian" Chapter 11 all but confirms Korkie's death when Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) tells Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) that she's the last surviving member of her family. Satine dies in "The Clone Wars," but Korkie's fate is undetermined by the show's end. Bo-Katan is Satine's sister and therefore Korkie's aunt, so her claim that she's the last of her line implies that Korkie is dead as of the events of "The Mandalorian."

At one point a number of fans discussed the possibility that Obi-Wan might be Korkie's true father in a popular Reddit thread. In one of its top comments, user AngelfishIsAwesome outlined how this theory heightens the tragedy of Obi-Wan's storyline. "Obi-wan sacrificed his attachment to Satine by staying with the order," they wrote. "I think this twist adds an extra 'what-if' to the mountain of poor choices forced onto this character."

Obi-Wan choosing to remain largely absent from his son's upbringing despite his probable desire to raise a family with Satine is tragic in and of itself. Coupled with the fact that fans now know Korkie is likely dead and implicitly died young, believing the theory about his parentage means that Obi-Wan gains a child other than Anakin whom he failed to save, deepening the sadness that underlies his character.