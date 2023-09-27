Star Wars: The Secret Obi-Wan Child Theory That Ended In Tragedy
Season 3, Episode 6 of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" revolves in part around a brand new character named Korkie Kryze (Whit Hertford). He then shows up just one more time, albeit briefly, in a subsequent Season 5 episode. Based on some altogether plausible evidence from these appearances, a number of "Star Wars" fans think that Korkie might be Obi-Wan Kenobi's (voiced by James Arnold Taylor in "The Clone Wars") secret son.
Korkie, supposedly, is the nephew of Mandalorian leader Satine Kryze (Anna Graves), training to become a government official like his aunt. Viewers familiar with Satine's storyline throughout "The Clone Wars" know that she and Obi-Wan are interested in one another romantically. Of course, since Obi-Wan is a jedi, he's technically forbidden from acting on his feelings. Korkie, meanwhile, shares some physical features with Obi-Wan and Satine. Furthermore, Korkie's parents are never revealed, whereas Satine is shown to have a hand in his upbringing. It's entirely plausible, then, that Satine might have given birth to her and Obi-Wan's child only to claim that he's her nephew in order to save Obi-Wan from getting in trouble with the Jedi Order.
Korkie's death is effectively confirmed in The Mandalorian
"The Mandalorian" Chapter 11 all but confirms Korkie's death when Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) tells Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) that she's the last surviving member of her family. Satine dies in "The Clone Wars," but Korkie's fate is undetermined by the show's end. Bo-Katan is Satine's sister and therefore Korkie's aunt, so her claim that she's the last of her line implies that Korkie is dead as of the events of "The Mandalorian."
At one point a number of fans discussed the possibility that Obi-Wan might be Korkie's true father in a popular Reddit thread. In one of its top comments, user AngelfishIsAwesome outlined how this theory heightens the tragedy of Obi-Wan's storyline. "Obi-wan sacrificed his attachment to Satine by staying with the order," they wrote. "I think this twist adds an extra 'what-if' to the mountain of poor choices forced onto this character."
Obi-Wan choosing to remain largely absent from his son's upbringing despite his probable desire to raise a family with Satine is tragic in and of itself. Coupled with the fact that fans now know Korkie is likely dead and implicitly died young, believing the theory about his parentage means that Obi-Wan gains a child other than Anakin whom he failed to save, deepening the sadness that underlies his character.