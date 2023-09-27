Whatever Happened To Quevos After Shark Tank?

The Sharks on "Shark Tank" don't discriminate when it comes to food-related products. Decadent snacks like Wicked Good Cupcakes are as good of an investment opportunity as health foods like Pan's Mushroom Jerky. Some consumers, however, don't have the luxury of eating whatever they want. For Quevos co-founder Zack Schreier, a childhood Type 1 diabetes diagnosis severely restricted his ability to binge on junky snack foods. "I went from being a kid who loved to snack all the time...to being somebody that had to watch every single carb that I put into my body," he said on "Shark Tank."

One day when he was making an omelet, Schreier noticed the edges of the egg crisping up into a lacy, crunchy texture. He thought, "Maybe I could make a chip out of this." Eight years later, he and his friend Nick Hamburger got to work on the egg white-based chips.

The result, Quevos, is the rare snack food item that's both good and good for you. In their Season 12 "Shark Tank" appearance, the duo brought samples of the snacks in several flavors: cheddar, sweet barbecue, sour cream and onion, and dill pickle. According to Schreier and Hamburger's pitch, with about four grams of fiber and eight grams of protein per serving, Quevos are more satiating and nourishing than your average chip. It was the company's other numbers, however, that convinced the Sharks to take a bite.