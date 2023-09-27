Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Admits The Special Forces Cast Gets 'Stripped Down'

Fans will see a new side of Tyler Cameron on the 2nd season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test." The "Bachelorette" star is up against a list of celebrity recruits on the Fox reality show — many of them athletes and reality stars — including JoJo Siwa, Blac Chyna, Tara Reid, Dex Bryant, Nick Viall, Savannah Chrisley, Brian Austin Green, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bodie Miller, Jack Osbourne, Kelly Rizzo, and Tom Sandoval of "Vanderpump Rules" fame.

Cameron, best known for facing thorny rose ceremonies on the ABC dating franchise, will face brutal challenges in the military training competition, filmed in the New Zealand mountains. The reality star teased the not-so-cushy conditions in an interview with The Metro. In a preview of what viewers can expect, Cameron, 30, promised, "You're going to see it all. Blood, guts, sweat, tears. They got the best of me. It was truly one of the hardest things I've ever done."

The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite admitted that while he's best known for "dating a girl on TV," viewers will see more of his real values and how he treats people on the Fox series. "You're going to see people really stripped down to their core, you'll see their true character and who they really are," he told the outlet. "I think it's going to be great."

Cameron made a similar comment in an interview on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM show, "Radio Andy." "I think what's cool about the show is this strips everyone to their core. You get to see who everyone really is," he teased in September 2023.