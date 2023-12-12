Dune: Part Two Trailer Shows Off Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya's Romantic Chemistry

A new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" has arrived, giving fans another look at what's to come in the sequel and focusing on Chani and Paul's romance.

Though many were disappointed when the film was delayed from its 2023 release date to 2024, it looks like it'll be worth the wait. Anyone who's read Frank Herbert's novel knows that while the first half of "Dune" is full of intrigue, it's the second half where the action arrives. Villeneuve seems to be staying true to the book too, as the new trailer features a bevy of action across Arrakis' sands. The Harkonnens are stronger than ever, bolstered by the presence of the vicious Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), but so are the Fremen — counting Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) among their ranks.

Familiar faces like Chani (Zendaya), Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) are back alongside newcomers like Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). Also, a swoon-worthy kiss happens between Chani and Paul — teasing the romantic developments to come as these two fighters face future battles ahead and depend on each other to survive the ordeal.