Dune: Part Two Trailer Shows Off Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya's Romantic Chemistry
A new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two" has arrived, giving fans another look at what's to come in the sequel and focusing on Chani and Paul's romance.
Though many were disappointed when the film was delayed from its 2023 release date to 2024, it looks like it'll be worth the wait. Anyone who's read Frank Herbert's novel knows that while the first half of "Dune" is full of intrigue, it's the second half where the action arrives. Villeneuve seems to be staying true to the book too, as the new trailer features a bevy of action across Arrakis' sands. The Harkonnens are stronger than ever, bolstered by the presence of the vicious Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), but so are the Fremen — counting Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) among their ranks.
Familiar faces like Chani (Zendaya), Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) are back alongside newcomers like Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken). Also, a swoon-worthy kiss happens between Chani and Paul — teasing the romantic developments to come as these two fighters face future battles ahead and depend on each other to survive the ordeal.
The new Dune trailer teases full war on Arrakis
Things haven't gotten much easier for Paul Atreides and his mother since their family was betrayed at the end of the first "Dune" movie. Now denizens of the desert, they must learn the ways of the Fremen and unite their causes to rise against their Harkonnen oppressors. The new trailer shows all sides of this building conflict, as well as the continuing development of Paul's clairvoyant powers. He'll need them and all the help he can get to defeat Feyd-Rautha and avenge his father's death. Fortunately, Chani clearly isn't going anywhere soon and is ready to fight alongside Paul.
Much of the new trailer focuses on their relationship and the way love drives them both. It also shows a massive battle where the Fremen use sandworms to attack their Harkonnen oppressors. Feyd-Rautha gets some new scenes that drive home his vile nature and the immense danger he poses, and there are teases that Paul's visions may not be exactly what they seem.
The back half of Herbert's "Dune" is filled with battles, secret schemes, side plots, and psychedelic dream sequences. It's a lot to pack into a movie, but it looks like Villeneuve is on the right track. He and his team already nailed the visual style and tone of the book in the 2021 film, and "Dune: Part Two" should get a lot of mileage simply by continuing that trend. But of course, we won't be able to make a full assessment until the film premieres on March 1, 2024.