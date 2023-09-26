Why Does Charlie Hunnam Have An American Accent (And Why Is It Embarrassing)?

If you're among the fans who fell for Charlie Hunnam during his seven season tenure playing Jackson "Jax" Teller on "Sons of Anarchy," odds are pretty good that you simply assumed he was an American actor. And who could be blamed for doing so, as Hunnam captured the tough guy American West archetype with ease.

It's a testament to Hunnam's work on the bruising biker drama that many fans never knew he was born and raised in England. But as the actor hilariously admitted during a recent retrospective with Vanity Fair, by the time "Sons of Anarchy" ended, he'd been playing an American so long he had trouble shaking the fake accent. And that apparently proved problematic when he landed a followup role as a decidedly English character. "It's so embarrassing to say as an Englishman," Hunnam told Vanity Fair, adding, "but I'd been working in America for so long, when I got 'King Arthur' I had to hire a dialect coach to help me sound English again."

Thankfully, with the help of that coach Hunnam was able to regain his English-ness before he stepped foot on the set of "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." While the film didn't exactly become the hit Hunnam had likely hoped for, the actor's accent was mercifully not singled out by critics as one of its issues.