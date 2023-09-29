The Gross Reason The Boys' P.J. Byrne Returns On Gen V

The world of Amazon Prime's "The Boys" is finally back, this time in the form of the collegiate spin-off series "Gen V." While the new show focuses on an equally fresh set of never-before-seen (and mostly original) characters, a few familiar faces from the mothership series also appear — almost always for cringey reasons.

Possibly the cringiest among the many cameos on "Gen V" is Adam Bourke, smarmy Hollywood heavy hitter, close friend of Vought International, and director of the in-universe propaganda film "Dawn of the Seven," seemingly inspired by "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Throughout Season 2, the production is manipulated to protect Homelander's (Antony Starr) image and humiliate his co-stars, primarily Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). Ultimately, the blockbuster undergoes extensive 11th-hour reshoots — primarily to whitewash Homelander's relationship with Stormfront (Aya Cash), who is recast with Charlize Theron — before being released at the start of Season 3.

By all accounts, "Dawn of the Seven" is a massive success — so why is Hollywood's hottest director teaching entry-level acting classes at the truly disturbing "X-Men" parody that is Godolkin University? Well, as Emma (Lizze Broadway) explains, Bourke is in "director's jail" for exposing himself to actor Minka Kelly. This twist is subtly ironic, for how it glancingly acknowledges both a real-world event and a meta-reference so buried that you have to wonder if it was even intentional.