Warner Bros. Wanted Leonardo DiCaprio As The Riddler For Their Bold Batman Movie Plan

Two years after the mammoth success of Christopher Nolan's Batman epic "The Dark Knight" in 2008, the filmmaker teamed up with film star Leonardo DiCaprio for the mind-bending blockbuster "Inception." However, "Inception" wasn't the first Nolan movie Warner Bros. wanted DiCaprio for.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz for his "Happy Sad Confused" podcast," "The Dark Knight" trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer alleged that the studio pushed for DiCaprio to be in the next Batman film, which eventually became "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012. "After 'The Dark Knight,' the head of Warner Bros. at the premiere said, 'You got to do the Riddler. Leo as the Riddler. You got to tell Chris, Leo as the Riddler,'" Goyer told Horowitz. "And I was just, 'Dude, that's not the way we work.'"

Explaining how Nolan is a process-driven director, Goyer said the next Batman story has to materialize first. After that, whatever villain Batman would face depended on the framework of their narrative.

"[It was] like with the 'Spider-Man' movies or once superhero movies started getting made and your sequels, that studios would say, 'Who's our villain of the next movie going to be, and let's build a movie around that,'" Goyer told Horowitz. "Chris was staunchly against that because that's not a bottom-ground up way of telling a story. [The thinking was] 'Let's do it in a very naturalistic way ... let's figure out what kind of story we want to tell and what we thematically want to explore with Bruce and then, let's figure out a villain that fits that story.'"