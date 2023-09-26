David McCallum's Ducky Appeared In Another Show Before NCIS

The "NCIS" family lost one of its most prominent and adored names on September 25. The legendary actor behind "NCIS" favorite Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, David McCallum, has died at the age of 90 due to natural causes. McCallum debuted the character on the show way back during the crime procedural's first season, specifically the series' 2003 premiere episode, "Yankee White." However, as those outside of the die-hard "NCIS" fan community likely never realized, the aforementioned episode isn't McCallum or Ducky's first appearance in the wider shared universe "NCIS" is a part of.

Before "NCIS" became a runaway success and carved out a TV niche all its own, it stood as a lowly spin-off of "JAG." Though not as popular and widely known as its successor, "JAG" ran for an impressive 10 seasons and nearly 230 episodes before it bid viewers farewell in 2005. During this run — in the second half of Season 8, to be precise — it presented viewers with the "NCIS" backdoor pilot, "Ice Queen," which features the true small-screen introduction of McCallum's Ducky. He also pops up in the subsequent "JAG" Season 8 episode, "Meltdown."

As it turns out, "JAG" isn't the only "NCIS"-connected series McCallum appeared on while portraying Ducky.