The Creator: Is Joshua An Android?

Toward the end of the story, "The Creator" changes the audience's perspective on AI and robotics. While they've been portrayed as malevolent entities throughout most of the movie, it's revealed they actually aren't interested in wiping out humanity. In fact, the nuclear weapon that detonated in Los Angeles resulted from human error rather than a direct attack from new technology. This new AI and the robots that utilize it just want a chance to live on their own terms, but since humanity fears that which it does not understand, it launches an all-out war.

Joshua symbolizes an idea blending of these two ideas. He's fully human, but he uses new technology as a tool to help him live. Through him, the message becomes clear that emerging technologies aren't necessarily something to be afraid of. They don't need to replace humans; they can merely serve as tools to benefit all of humanity.

It's a particularly prescient point to make at the moment with the rise of AI. Most of what most people refer to as "AI" in modern tech circles doesn't actually refer to "artificial intelligence." Instead, things like ChatGPT are more like large language models, but the threat remains the same. Much has been touted about how AI could be developed enough to replace writers and lawyers, posing an existential threat to those professions. But AI doesn't have to do away with humanity. If it was marketed as merely a tool, people may be more open to the idea of incorporating it into various jobs. However, the tech industry trying to disrupt so many fields makes people wary, causing them to wage war against something that could produce a net good for society.

"The Creator" is playing in theaters now.