The Ending Of Expend4bles Explained

Although the group tears through Rahmat's men with immense firepower, they still face some rough obstacles in the process. Toll Road is greatly wounded and in dire need of medical attention before he bleeds out. And, more importantly, the team suffers a grave betrayal that no one saw coming. Amidst all the chaos, the exchange Rahmat asked for is still happening on the ship and Marsh is brought towards the helicopter carrying Rahmat's ally. However, when Marsh and the hostage lock eyes, the prisoner looks mortified to see him and Marsh suddenly executes both him and the guards — revealing himself to be The Ocelot. It turns out that Marsh has actually been the one Barney has been hunting down for all these years, and now he plans to start World War 3 so he can financially benefit from the conflict.

Even worse is that Marsh is the one who has the kill switch and he throws it into the ocean. So, now there's no way to shut off the bomb. With few options and Toll Road on the verge of dying, the group swiftly kills Rahmat, but is forced to head onto Deche's boat and abandon the mission. However — after the rest of the crew is onboard Deche's boat — Lee remembers the impact and importance of Barney's sacrifice and decides to follow in the same path. He'll stay and try to keep the ship from reaching the mainland.