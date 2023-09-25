The Batman Is The Perfect Blueprint For A Better Max Payne Movie

Let's face it, "The Batman" is the best Max Payne movie never made.

Consider the parallels: both the 2001 video game and the 2022 film depict moody vigilantes skulking around the darkness, darkly narrating their exploits as they pull back the layers of a grand mystery, and harnessing their personal traumas to deliver vengeance on both a merciless criminal underbelly and callous upper crust alike. The characters themselves are two peas in a pod. Even if their methods don't necessarily line up — Batman's dedication to his "no-kill" policy is a far-cry from Max's body count — both of them are tragic figures that grapple with similar issues, from a narrative perspective.

Speaking of tragedies, the "Max Payne" movie from 2008, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis, was a tearjerker in all the wrong ways. Released in an era before Hollywood learned how to make video game movies, this take on the neo-noir antihero crashed and burned while trying to translate the game's appeal to a more conventional audience.

However, there are few games more ideally suited to film than "Max Payne," and the success of Matt Reeves' "The Batman" offers a prime example of how to tailor the material for big screen success. Specifically, a "Max Payne" movie needs to learn from the visual choreography of "The Batman," but just as importantly, replicate the way Reeves' film used a noirish mystery to bring its lead character to catharsis, while knowing when to step away from the exact story beats of the source material.