Netflix's Bonkers New Anime Series Is Basically Resident Evil With Samurai

Even those who aren't very familiar with gaming as a hobby will be well aware of the "Resident Evil" series. After nearly 30 years of new entries, it's likely developer Capcom's biggest active franchise after all. What you may not know, however, is that the popularity of the zombie-killing franchise also went on to inspire similar games about fighting dinosaurs with "Dino Crisis" and battling demons with "Onimusha."

While Netflix has already done a "Resident Evil" series and a "Dragon's Dogma" series, it looks like they're coming back for more with their upcoming anime adaptation of "Onimusha." The series will follow Musashi Miyamoto (Akio Otsuka), an aging samurai, as he attempts to use the Oni Gauntlet to eradicate the demons who haunt Edo-era Japan.

Drawing from some of the best and brightest in Japanese cinema, the series has modeled its main character after "Seven Samurai" star Toshiro Mifune and will be overseen by supervising director Takashi Miike. He is best known for his often gruesome and over-the-top genre films, including "Ichi the Killer," "Audition," and "13 Assassins."