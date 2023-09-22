How The Hunger Games Prequel Trailer May Spoil The Winner Of The Movie's Bloodbath

It's usually a truth universally acknowledged that the main character in a story probably won't be the one to bite the dust halfway through. (The exception to this rule is, of course, "Game of Thrones.") That alone should tell you that Lucy Gray Baird, the Hunger Games tribute played by "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler, makes it through the bulk of the "Hunger Games" prequel, "A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," mostly intact — so does the trailer just completely spell that out?

In the trailer, fans see scenes with Lucy and a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) in what appears to be a secluded cabin ... and fans know that this a scene from fairly late in the story after the two run away to the lawless North and try and hide from the Capitol. (We won't get too specific here, but things don't end particularly well in that cabin.) Beyond that, the trailer features several conspicuous shots of vats full of snakes, and as it happens, those snakes are pivotal to Lucy's victory in the Games themselves. After Coriolanus realizes he can trick the genetically modified snakes into recognizing Lucy by her scent, she remains completely safe from their attacks in the arena — and they actually find a home in her clothing, meaning she's basically stocked with weapons for the entire Games.