Criminal Minds: Who Plays Tyler Green?

"Criminal Minds: Evolution," the Paramount+ revival of the beloved procedural crime drama series, follows the BAU's investigation into a network of serial killers formed by Sicarius, aka Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). But they aren't the only ones tracking the murderous stalker. Tyler Green, a former soldier, manages to gain access in search of his sister's killer and gives information to Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), with whom he also has a relationship during his arc on the series. Ryan-James Hatanaka plays the troubled character in seven of the ten episodes making up the 16th season.

After starting with one-off appearances in shows like "Eye Candy" and "Chicago P.D.," the actor eventually landed prominent roles in popular shows like "Nurses," "Nancy Drew," "When Hope Calls," and "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder." And according to showrunner Erica Messer, Hatanaka seems to have a future with "Criminal Minds." Messer said to Variety, "Yes, there's a very great chance that we will be seeing Tyler [again]. We loved Tyler. We love RJ."

There is no denying that Hatanaka has made a lasting impression on the "Criminal Minds" franchise and successfully attained an impressive body of work, which probably has a lot to do with the unique way he prepares for each one of his roles.